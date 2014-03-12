FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Evonik exits race for skin patch maker LTS Lohmann - sources
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
March 12, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

Evonik exits race for skin patch maker LTS Lohmann - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, March 12 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik has dropped out of the race for German medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann in a surprise twist in a turbulent sales auction, two people familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.

After showing initial interest in LTS Lohmann, Evonik had bowed out of the auction a few months ago, only to be asked back to the negotiating table before the Christmas holidays.

Evonik now decided not to pursue its exclusive talks with LTS Lohmann’s owners - Swiss drugmaker Novartis, German billionaire Dietmar Hopp and German investment company BWK - any longer as the parties’ views on valuation proved to be too far apart, the people said.

Evonik and BWK declined to comment. Hopp’s investment company and Novartis were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.