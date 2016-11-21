Novartis says to pay up to $665 mln for U.S. blood disease drugmaker

ZURICH, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Novartis said on Monday it was buying U.S.-based Selexys Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth up to $665 million, as the Swiss drugmaker expands its pipeline of medicines to combat blood diseases.

Novartis exercised its right to acquire Selexys after a phase II trial evaluating the Oklahoma City-based company's investigational medicine SelG1, aimed at reducing vaso-occlusive pain crises in patients with sickle cell disease.

Such crises occur in adolescent and adult patients where sickled red blood cells obstruct circulation in blood vessels.