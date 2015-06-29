FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis agrees to buy biotech firm Spinifex Pharmaceuticals
June 29, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

Novartis agrees to buy biotech firm Spinifex Pharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 29 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG will buy U.S.-Australian biotech company Spinifex Pharmaceuticals, a chronic pain specialist, the companies said in separate statements on Monday.

In addition to an upfront payment of $200 million, Spinifex shareholders can get payments based on clinical development and regulatory milestones, Spinifex said. The transaction was expected to close in the second half of this year pending regulatory approval, it said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

