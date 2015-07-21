FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
July 21, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Novartis confirms 2015 outlook after Q2 profit miss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Tuesday maintained its 2015 financial outlook as it reported second-quarter core net income that fell short of expectations.

The strength of the dollar, in which Novartis posts results, hit profits but the group can look forward to accelerating underlying growth as it rolls out a new heart failure drug, Entresto, which is forecast to be a multibillion-dollar seller.

Novartis said quarterly net sales from continuing operations fell 5 percent to $12.694 billion, while rising 6 percent in constant currencies. Core net income of $3.1 billion was down 8 percent in dollar terms and up 5 percent at constant currencies.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast total group net sales of $12.8 billion and group core net income of $3.2 billion.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
