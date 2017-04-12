In a win for three generic drugmakers, a federal appeals
court on Wednesday held that Novartis’ patent on the blockbuster
multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya was invalid.
A unanimous panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for
the Federal Circuit affirmed a 2015 ruling by the U.S. Patent
Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), which agreed with generic
drugmakers Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Apotex and Mylan
Pharmaceuticals that the Gilenya patent was obvious based on a
combination of prior innovations.
