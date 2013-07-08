Novartis' psoriasis drug superior to Enbrel in study

ZURICH, July 8 (Reuters) - Results of a late-stage study showed Novartis’ drug secukinumab was more effective clearing skin in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque type psoriasis than Amgen’s Enbrel, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

Plaque psoriasis is a painful and unsightly skin condition which is known to cause itching and scaling and affects approximately 125 million people.

The phase III trial involving 1,307 patients also met all secondary and primary endpoints, Novartis said. It expects to present full results of the study later in the year.