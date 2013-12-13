Novartis recalls some cough and cold syrup in UK due to defect

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Novartis said on Friday it was recalling some batches of its Tixylix liquid cough and cold medicines for children because of a potential manufacturing defect that could result in small pieces of plastic being found in the bottles.

Although no plastic has been discovered so far and the risk is “very low”, the drugmaker said it was recalling certain batches from consumers, retail customers and wholesalers.

The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and only affects Britain.