Novartis third-quarter results beat poll
October 28, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Novartis third-quarter results beat poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis reported better-than-expected results on Tuesday, as a pre-tax gain from the sale of its Idenix shareholding offset full copycat competition to its former best-selling blood pressure pill Diovan.

Third-quarter sales came in at $14.7 billion, up 4 percent from a year earlier. Core earnings per share (EPS) -- the measure most followed by investors -- rose 10 percent to $1.37.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales of $14.54 billion and core EPS of $1.31.

The Basel-based firm kept its financial outlook for the full year unchanged, predicting low-to-mid-single digit sales growth in constant exchange rate terms. It also forecasts core operating income to grow at a mid-to-high-single digit rate. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

