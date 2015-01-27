FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis flags faster sales and profit growth for 2015
January 27, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Novartis flags faster sales and profit growth for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis forecast sales and profit to grow at a faster pace this year as recent drug successes and its portfolio overhaul help it weather the impact of generic competition.

The Basel-based firm on Tuesday guided for mid-single digit sales growth and for core operating income to increase at a high-single digit rate at constant exchange rates in 2015.

Excluding the impact of currency moves, net sales rose 4 percent in the fourth quarter to $14.63 billion, compared to the average forecast for $14.6 billion in a Reuters poll. Core net income rose 9 percent to $2.9 billion in line with forecasts.

Reporting by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
