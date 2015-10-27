Novartis Q3 income misses forecast as Alcon, dollar hit results

ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Novartis reported third-quarter core net income fell, missing analyst forecasts as the cancer portfolio acquired from GlaxoSmithKline and the Swiss company’s newer products failed to offset continuing weakness at its eye-care business Alcon.

The stronger dollar also hurt results.

Core net income was $3.06 billion, the world’s biggest seller of prescription drugs reported, compared to the average analyst estimate of $3.128 billion in a Reuters poll. Sales fell to $12.265 billion, compared to the poll average of $12.62 billion.

Novartis still expects annual sales to grow at a mid-single-digit percentage rate, with core operating income growing at high single digits, stripping out currency effects, it said on Tuesday. (Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)