FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis jettisons eye care unit head after Q4 profit miss
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 27, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Novartis jettisons eye care unit head after Q4 profit miss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Novartis’s fourth-quarter core net income missed analyst expectations amid a slump at its Alcon eye care unit, prompting the Swiss drugmaker to replace the divion’s head amid a restructuring that will cost $1.4 billion over five years.

Core net income was $2.707 billion in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, compared to the average analyst forecast of $2.967.

Sales slipped to $12.52 billion, against the analysts’ estimates of $13.044 billion.

Novartis said Mike Ball will take over as head of Alcon, replacing Jeff George. (Reporting by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.