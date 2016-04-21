FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis Q1 core net income falls 13 pct
April 21, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

Novartis Q1 core net income falls 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 21 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said first-quarter core net income fell 13 percent as it continues to suffer from patent expiries, a struggling eyecare business and lackluster sales of its new heart medicine.

Core net income, which excludes some items, fell to $2.79 billion, compared to the $2.76 billion average of forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters. Sales fell to $11.6 billion, compared to the poll average of $11.8 billion. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by Michael Shields)

