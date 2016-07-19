FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis says 2016 core operating profit may fall
July 19, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Novartis says 2016 core operating profit may fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 19 (Reuters) - Novartis warned on Tuesday that its core operating profit may decline this year as it ramps up spending on marketing new heart failure drug Entresto in the second half.

"As a consequence of this additional investment, and depending on the erosion curve of (cancer drug) Gleevec, core operating income is expected to be broadly in line with the prior year or decline low-single digit" at constant currencies, it said. It had said in the past it expected profit broadly in line with 2015.

Second-quarter core net income, which excludes some items, fell to $2.93 billion, compared to the $2.83 billion average of forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters. Core operating income fell to $3.33 billion, while sales fell to $12.47 billion, compared to the poll average of $12.19 billion. (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by John Revill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
