7 months ago
Novartis weighs Alcon spinoff, launches share buyback
January 25, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 7 months ago

Novartis weighs Alcon spinoff, launches share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BASEL, Switzerland, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Novartis AG may spin off its struggling Alcon eye care business and is launching a share buyback of up to $5 billion, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday while reporting fourth-quarter results that lagged market expectations.

Fourth-quarter core net income was $2.66 billion, short of the $2.72 billion expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Sales of heart drug Entresto for the full year were $170 million, short of Novartis's own target of $200 million. (Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)

