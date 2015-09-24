FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rigel Pharma sues Novartis over cancer drug Zykadia
September 24, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

Rigel Pharma sues Novartis over cancer drug Zykadia

Diane Bartz

(Reuters) - Drug development company Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Novartis AG, accusing the pharmaceutical giant of infringing on Rigel patents to make the cancer drug Zykadia.

Novartis won U.S. approval for Zykadia, or ceritinib, in April 2014 and European approval in May of this year to treat patients with certain types of non-small-cell lung cancer. Some 1.6 million people are diagnosed each year with lung cancer, according to Novartis.

