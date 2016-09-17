ZURICH, Sept 17 Novartis's
investigational multiple sclerosis drug cut the risk of
disability progression in patients with a tough-to-treat form of
the disease versus a placebo, the Swiss company said on
Saturday, citing a new analysis of a late-stage trial.
Novartis is testing BAF312 against secondary progressive
multiple sclerosis (SPMS), which includes patients whose
relapsing-remitting MS moves to a new phase characterised by a
progressive worsening of neurologic function.
The Basel-based drugmaker joins crosstown rival Roche
in targeting MS with new drugs. Roche's investigational
Ocrevus has shown efficacy against relapsing-remitting MS as
well as primary progressive MS, for which there is now no
approved treatment.
Some analysts contend Novartis's BAF312 is an
underappreciated part of its drug pipeline that promises to help
the company shake off recent challenges including the sluggish
launch of its Entresto heart failure drug and a sales slump at
its Alcon eye care and surgical instruments division.
"We think BAF312 now has a 60 percent chance of $3 billion
peak sales. An effective drug in SPMS would have a huge impact,"
wrote David Evans, of Kepler Cheuvreux, in a note to investors
this month after Novartis flagged the positive study in late
August.
On Saturday, the company presented more-detailed findings at
the Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and
Research in Multiple Sclerosis in London.
There, it told neurologists and other attendees that BAF312
demonstrated "a consistent reduction in the risk of confirmed
disability progression across predefined subgroups, including
patients without relapses."
According to Novartis's analysis, BAF312 reduced the risk of
three-month confirmed disability progression by 21 percent
compared with placebo, with risk reduction even greater after
six months.
BAF312 also helped reduce the annualised relapse rate and
compared favorably with the placebo in measures including the
percent change in brain volume as well as volume of brain
lesions, Novartis said.
The difference in change from baseline in the timed 25-foot
walk test, a measure for MS patients as they assess disease
progression, was not significant, Novartis said.
"These data are a positive stride forward in an unserved
disease area, and we look forward to evaluating next steps with
health authorities," said Novartis Chief Medical Officer Vasant
Narasimhan.
In its annual report, Novartis lists BAF312's planned
regulatory filing date as 2019.
The Phase III trial, called Expand, included 1,651 people in
31 countries, with an average participant age of 48.
