Novartis AG on Friday filed a patent infringement lawsuit seeking to block Mylan Inc from launching a generic version of cancer drug Afinitor.

Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis sued Mylan in federal court in Delaware, alleging the latter company's proposed generic would infringe on three patents related to Afinitor. Mylan is also seeking a declaration that its patents are invalid.

