Novartis sets immuno-oncology licensing deal with Surface
January 11, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Novartis sets immuno-oncology licensing deal with Surface

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Novartis AG has struck an alliance and licensing agreement with U.S.-based Surface Oncology to boost its immuno-oncology portfolio, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

The accord gives Novartis access to four pre-clinical programmes that target regulatory T cell populations, inhibitory cytokines, and immunosuppressive metabolites in tumours, it said without giving any financial details.

The programmes will be explored as monotherapies and in combination with other therapies in Novartis’s immuno-oncology and targeted therapy portfolios, it added. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Joshua Franklin)

