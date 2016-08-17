FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's investigation into drugmaker Novartis 'ongoing' -official
August 17, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

Turkey's investigation into drugmaker Novartis 'ongoing' -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's investigation into Novartis is "ongoing", a Turkish health ministry official told Reuters on Thursday, after the Swiss drugmaker said last week it was not under investigation over bribery allegations in Turkey.

The Ankara chief prosecutor's office had said in April it was investigating the Turkish unit of Novartis after allegations were made that the company benefited from bribery.

Novartis said last week that it had determined the allegations were unsubstantiated and was not aware of any government authority investigating it. It said it considered the matter "closed".

However, an official at Turkey's health ministry in Ankara told Reuters that an investigation into Novartis was still "ongoing". The official declined to give further details. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Additional reporting by Michael Shields in Zurich; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Patrick Markey)

