Turkish health ministry says investigating drugmaker over bribe allegations
March 31, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Turkish health ministry says investigating drugmaker over bribe allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 31 (Reuters) - Turkey’s health ministry said on Thursday it has launched an investigation into allegations a drugmaker secured $85 million in business advantages through bribery.

It did not name the company.

Reuters reported this week an anonymous whistleblower has accused Swiss company Novartis of paying bribes through a consulting firm to secure advantages worth an estimated $85 million.

In a statement, the Turkish unit of Novartis said the allegations were “unfounded” and based on a former complaint. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Susan Thomas)

