Ankara prosecutor launches investigation into Novartis -Turkish TV

ISTANBUL, April 1 (Reuters) - The Ankara Chief Prosecutor has launched an investigation into the Turkish unit of Swiss drugmaker Novartis, Turkish broadcasters reported on Friday, after allegations it benefitted from bribery.

Novartis has said the allegations against it were “unfounded” and based on a past complaint. Reuters reported this week that an anonymous whistleblower accused the company of paying bribes through a consulting firm to secure an estimated $85 million in business advantages.

Turkey’s health ministry has opened a separate investigation into the allegations. A senior ministry official told reporters on Friday that no problems have been seen in that initial investigation.