FDA accepts Sandoz submission for biosimilar Etanercept-Novartis

ZURICH, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted Novartis AG unit Sandoz’s regulatory submission for Etanercept, a biosimilar to Amgen’s Enbrel drug, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

Etanercept is a tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-alpha) inhibitor. Sandoz is seeking approval for all indications included in the label of the reference product, which is used to treat a range of autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anand Basu)