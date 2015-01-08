FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis to file for U.S. approval for two COPD treatments
January 8, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Novartis to file for U.S. approval for two COPD treatments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Swiss pharma group Novartis said it will submit regulatory applications in the United States for two treatments against chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) after late stage clinical studies yielded good results.

Novartis’ QVA149 and NVA237, bronchodilators that are already being marketed outside the United States, met their primary and secondary endpoints in pivotal phase III clinical trial programmes, the group said in a statement on Thursday.

Novartis said submissions for both treatments to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were now complete. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

