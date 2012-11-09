FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy lifts ban on Novartis flu vaccine
November 9, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Italy lifts ban on Novartis flu vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italian health authorities lifted a ban on Novartis’s flu vaccines on Friday after accepting that the drugmaker had showed they posed no risk to safety.

Italy last month banned the sale of four anti-influenza vaccines produced by Novartis pending tests for possible side effects after small particles were found in some of the injections.

The Italian pharmaceutical agency, a government body, said in a statement it had lifted the ban “following careful checks on the documentation produced by the company.”

Reporting by Gavin Jones

