FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis starts supplying meningitis B vaccine to Princeton
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2013 / 7:50 AM / 4 years ago

Novartis starts supplying meningitis B vaccine to Princeton

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Monday it had started supplying its meningitis B vaccine to Princeton University in an effort to stop an outbreak of meningitis on the Ivy League campus.

Although the vaccine, called Bexsero, is not yet approved in the United States, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to its use at Princeton following an Investigational New Drug application from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Eight students at the university have been diagnosed with the serogroup B strain of meningitis, a potentially fatal infection that causes swelling of the brain and spinal cord and can kill within 24 hours.

It is spread through coughing and exchanges of saliva, and people living in dormitories or other crowded living quarters are especially at risk.

Bexsero will be provided to all undergraduate students as well as graduate students who live in dormitories on or off-campus, Novartis said.

The vaccine is currently licensed for use in Europe, Australia and Canada. Novartis has completed Phase I and Phase II trials for the vaccine in the United States and is in discussions with regulators about the path to approval.

The drugmaker is counting on Bexsero to turn around the prospects of its vaccines business, which has gobbled up research and spending cash and lost money in the first nine months of the year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.