FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vasella to get up to 72 mln Sfr after leaving Novartis
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 15, 2013 / 7:40 PM / 5 years ago

Vasella to get up to 72 mln Sfr after leaving Novartis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Swiss to vote on limits to executive pay on March 3

* Vasella to step down as Novartis chairman on Feb 22

ZURICH, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Novartis Chairman Daniel Vasella said he will receive up to 72 million Swiss francs ($77.94 million) over the next six years after leaving the company this month, news that might play into the hands of supporters of a referendum to limit “fat cat” pay.

Vasella told Swiss TV SRF on Friday he will be entitled to annual payments of 12 million francs if he respects the clauses of his contract banning him from working for a competitor.

“So that would add up to 72 million francs within six years,” he told TV news magazine “Tagesschau,” adding he and his family had decided to donate the money net of taxes.

The news comes two weeks ahead of a referendum on March 3 in which Swiss voters will decide whether they want to give shareholders in Swiss companies a veto over executive pay deals.

Politicians questioned by Swiss TV said they were shocked about the high amount Vasella would receive after leaving the Basel-based pharma company, with minister Simonetta Sommaruga saying she was “speechless.”

Polls show 65 percent would approve the initiative - the brainchild of businessman Thomas Minder - who has tapped public ire over lavish bonuses blamed for fuelling a high-risk culture that nearly felled Swiss bank UBS.

Novartis said last month Vasella would not stand for re-election to the board of directors at the annual general meeting on Feb. 22.

With a salary of 15.7 million Swiss francs in 2011, Novartis CEO Joe Jimenez was the second-best paid manager in Europe, after Volkswagen’s Martin Winterkorn, who earned 17.5 million euros ($23.29 million).

$1=0.9238 Swiss francs Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.