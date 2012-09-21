FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-EU agency backs Novartis' Votubia for kidney tumours
September 21, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-EU agency backs Novartis' Votubia for kidney tumours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling to “everolimus” from “evorolimus” in paragraphs 2 and 3)

ZURICH, Sept 21 (Reuters) - European regulators on Friday recommended approval of a Novartis’ drug Votubia for the treatment of non-cancerous kidney tumours in patients with a rare genetic disease known as tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC).

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)issued a positive recommendation for Votubia also known as everolimus for the treatment of adult patients with renal angiomyolipoma associated with TSC.

Everolimus is already approved in the United States under the name Afinitor for the treatment of TSC. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
