a year ago
Novartis drug Zykadia gets positive trial results
September 23, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Novartis drug Zykadia gets positive trial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Novartis cancer drug Zykadia showed positive results in a phase III clinical trial in treating patients with a form of lung cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

Zykadia, whose generic name is ceritinib, displayed significant improvement in progression-free survival compared to standard chemotherapy in previously untreated patients with advanced anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive non-small cell lung cancer, it said.

Zykadia is an oral, selective inhibitor of anaplastic lymphoma kinase, a gene that can fuse with others to form an abnormal "fusion protein" that promotes tumours. It has been approved in 55 countries and generated second-quarter sales of $24 million. (Reporting by Michael Shields)

