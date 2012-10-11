FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novatek to supply naphtha to Braskem
October 11, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Novatek to supply naphtha to Braskem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Novatek, Russia’s top non-state natural gas producer, has won a deal to supply naphtha to Brazilian group Braskem from its Baltic terminal of Ust-Luga.

Novatek said on Thursday it would supply Braskem with up to 1 million tonnes of naphtha from Ust-Luga in 2013.

The company, which aims to double annual natural gas production to more than 100 billion cubic metres by 2020, is constructing a processing complex at Ust-Luga which is set to process up to 6 million tonnes of gas condensate a year to produce naphtha, diesel, jet fuel and heating oil.

Novatek, controlled by chief executive Leonid Mikhelson and Gunvor co-owner Gennady Timchenko, is pursuing plans to widen its customer base. It signed a deal in July to trade natural gas to German utility EnBW. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dan Lalor) (vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42; Reuters Messaging: vladimir.soldatkin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

