Novatek says to pay 3 rbls in H1 dividend
August 31, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Novatek says to pay 3 rbls in H1 dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Board of Russia’s largest non-state gas producer Novatek recommended to pay 3 roubles per ordinary share, or 9.11 billion roubles ($279.69 million) in total, in dividend on first-half 2012 results, the company said on Friday.

This represents a 20 percent increase compared to the same period of 2011.

Novatek said the recommendations will be considered by an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Oct. 16.

$1 = 32.5715 Russian roubles Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin

