Novatek says Gazprom not its agent in EnBW deal
August 14, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

Novatek says Gazprom not its agent in EnBW deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The deal between Russia’s second-largest gas producer Novatek and German utility EnBW will be carried out without involving Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom as its agent, a Novatek official said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Novatek’s Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay said that the company has signed a gas supply agreement with EnBW, calling the deal a “trading operation” between Novatek’s Swiss-based arm and the Germany utility.

Gyetvay declined to comment on the source of the gas and other details of its deal with EnBW.

Gazprom has a monopoly on export as stipulated in a 2006 law. It has an agency agreement with Novatek to export liquefied natural gas from Yamal peninsula, where the gas is expected to be producer later in the decade. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)

