Novatek's trader signs gas deal with Germany's EnBW - sources
July 13, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

Novatek's trader signs gas deal with Germany's EnBW - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - Novatek Gas&Power, Switzerland-based trading arm of Russia’s second largest gas producer Novatek, has signed a 10-year gas supply deal with German utility EnBW, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters on Friday.

A Novatek spokesman declined to comment, while an EnBW spokesman said his company respected a wish by EnBW’s counterparty to remain unnamed when the deal was initially announced on Thursday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Vera Eckert in Frankfurt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

