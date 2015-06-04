FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Yamal LNG in flurry of sale deals ahead of financing
June 4, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Yamal LNG in flurry of sale deals ahead of financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - Yamal LNG, led by Russia’s Novatek , has recently clinched several deals to pre-sell liquefied natural gas from the project, Novatek’s CEO said, as a prerequisite for much-sought fund raising amid Western sanctions.

Leonid Mikhelson also said Russian banks have preliminary agreed to provide $4 billion in support to the project, which is still seeking financing from Chinese banks.

Novatek has announced agreements with France’s Engie and Shell, which almost completed the Arctic project order book.

On top of these agreements, Novatek’s Chief Executive Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on the sidelines of the world gas congress in Paris that Yamal LNG will soon strike a deal with energy trader Gunvor to sell it liquefied natural gas.

Reporting by Michel Rose, additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Denis Pinchuk; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
