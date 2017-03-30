FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia can and will become world's top LNG producer, Putin says
March 30, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 5 months ago

Russia can and will become world's top LNG producer, Putin says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SABETTA, Yamal, Russia, March 30 (Reuters) - Russia can and will become the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer, President Vladimir Putin told the chief executives of Novatek and Total via video link on Thursday.

Russia's Novatek and France's Total, along with Chinese partners, are preparing to launch Yamal LNG, which will be Russia's second LNG plant, this October.

Putin said on Thursday that he would continue to support projects such as Yamal LNG. Novatek is currently studying the possibility of building another LNG plant, Arctic LNG-2. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)

