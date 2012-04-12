FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Russia's Novatek says Q1 gas output up y/y
#Corrections News
April 12, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Russia's Novatek says Q1 gas output up y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Q1 natural gas output in 2nd paragraph)

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest gas producer Novatek said on Tuesday it had stepped up production in the first quarter of 2012 compared to a year ago.

Its output of natural gas rose by 9.2 percent to 14.66 billion cubic meters, while gross liquids production increased by 5.8 percent to 1.08 million tonnes in the first three months of the year.

In the whole of 2012, Novatek aims to boost its gas output by 6 to 7 percent. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)

