BRIEF-NOVAVEST Real Estate plans to further expand its property portfolio
October 9, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-NOVAVEST Real Estate plans to further expand its property portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - NOVAVEST Real Estate AG

* Says plans to further expand its property portfolio in Q4 2014

* Says planned investment volume of 30 million Swiss francs - 40 million Swiss francs

* Says plans capital increase of between 16 million Swiss francs and 54 million Swiss francs in order to finance this expansion

* Says to issue up to 1.34 million ordinary shares with par value of 35 Swiss francs per share and up to 1.46 million voting right shares with par value of 5 Swiss francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

