FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novelis sees China aluminium demand up 7-8 pct/yr
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 6 years

Novelis sees China aluminium demand up 7-8 pct/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Aluminium demand is expected to grow at an annual rate of 7-8 percent in China and 4-5 percent globally, for an indefinite number of years, the chief executive of Novelis Inc said on Wednesday.

Phil Martens, CEO of the world’s top maker of aluminium rolled products and aluminium can recycling, was speaking in an interview before a news conference to announce the company’s construction of its first aluminium rolled facility in China.

The new factory is slated for completion in 2014 and will specifically target the local automotive sector, where the company already have a list of clients including Audi, BMW, Chrysler Ford, GM and Hyundai.

The company had earlier announced that it was selling three foil-manufacturing plants in Europe to focus on premium product markets such as beverage cans and automobiles.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.