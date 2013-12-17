FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novelis to build more automotive sheet capacity
December 17, 2013 / 6:35 PM / 4 years ago

Novelis to build more automotive sheet capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Novelis Inc will build two new finishing lines at plants in the United States and Germany to produce aluminum sheet for the automotive industry, the company said on Tuesday.

Novelis, a unit of India’s HindalCo Industries Ltd , said it will invest $205 million to build the two lines, each with a capacity of 120,000 tonnes per year.

The new lines, to be commissioned in late 2015, will be at Oswego, New York, and Nachterstedt, Germany.

Novelis is boosting its capacity to produce automotive sheet worldwide, and recently commissioned two other finishing lines at the Oswego plant. Another facility is being built in Changzhou, China.

Many aluminum producers see big potential in the automotive business as strict new emission limits push automakers to produce lighter vehicles. Steelmakers are fighting back with new high-strength steel grades.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
