RPT-BRIEF-Novelis to close Ouro Preto aluminum smelter
October 16, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Novelis to close Ouro Preto aluminum smelter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers) Oct 16 (Reuters) - Novelis: * Novelis announces closure of Ouro Preto aluminum smelter to

focus Brazilian operations on core rolled products business * Novelis Corp says will cease operations at its Ouro Preto, Minas Gerais, primary aluminum smelter at the end of 2014 * Novelis Corp - “our priority in the months ahead as we work towards closing the facility is to maintain safe operations” * Novelis - closure is driven by systemic issues affecting entire primary aluminum industry in Brazil * Novelis corp says plant currently employs approximately 350 people and produces 18,000 metric tons of aluminum per year in forms of billets * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

