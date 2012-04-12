FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Novelis to close aluminum plant in Canada
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Novelis to close aluminum plant in Canada

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* To close Saguenay in Jonquiere, Quebec

* Plant will cease production in August

* Saguenay employs 157 staff and production workers

April 12 (Reuters) - Aluminum products maker Novelis Inc, which has cut its fiscal 2012 earnings estimate because of lower shipments and soft demand, will close its Saguenay Works in Jonquiere, Quebec.

The plant has 157 staff and production employees and makes aluminum coils to supply other Novelis facilities. It will cease production in August, said Novelis, the U.S. unit of India’s HindalCo Industries Ltd.

“While the long-term growth potential of Novelis remains strong, we must continue to optimize our footprint to more efficiently support our overall business objectives to drive profitable growth,” President and Chief Executive Officer Philip Martens said on Thursday.

Novelis said after a review of its manufacturing operations in North America, it determined the Saguenay closure was necessary to “right-size” production capacity in North America.

In February, Novelis cut its fiscal 2012 earnings estimate for a second time, citing lower shipments because of soft demand in Europe and weakness in its electronics business in Asia.

It now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion for fiscal 2012 -- down from its previous target of $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. It had reduced that forecast from a range of $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion last November.

The Saguenay Works opened in 1971.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.