FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Novelis posts loss; sees demand rising
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Novelis posts loss; sees demand rising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 net loss $107 mln vs net profit $50 mln last year

* Q4 sales fall 12 pct

* Sees higher FY13 EBITDA

May 24 (Reuters) - Novelis, the U.S. unit of India’s largest aluminum producer HindalCo Industries Ltd, posted a quarterly loss, hurt by lower average aluminum prices and sales.

However, the company expects a rise in demand for aluminum-rolled products in Asia, driven primarily by China, over the next five years.

The Atlanta-based aluminum products maker forecast fiscal year 2013 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) above the $1.05 billion it reported in 2012.

For the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $107 million, compared with net profit of $50 million, last year.

Sales dropped 12 percent to $2.6 billion.

Shipments of aluminum-rolled products fell 4 percent, hurt by soft demand in Europe.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.