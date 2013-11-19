FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Novelis sells North American aluminum foil business to Reynolds
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2013 / 10:11 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Novelis sells North American aluminum foil business to Reynolds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Novelis Inc said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its North American consumer aluminum foil business to Reynolds Consumer Products Inc for $35 million as part of its drive to focus on higher-margin markets such as automotive.

The Atlanta-based company said the sale includes plants which make household foil and wrap in Toronto and Vancouver, and sales offices and distribution facilities in Montreal and Mississauga, Canada and in LaGrange, Georgia.

“It is not aligned with Novelis’ growth strategy,” said Marco Palmieri, Senior Vice President and President of Novelis North America, in a statement.

The world’s largest rolled aluminum products maker has increased its focus on making value-added products for the automotive and beverage can sectors.

The deal comes after the company sold three European aluminum foil and packaging plants in July last year and closed its British plant, which made confectionary packaging, in 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.