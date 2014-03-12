FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novimmune appoints former Actelion manager as new CFO
March 12, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

Novimmune appoints former Actelion manager as new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 12 (Reuters) - Swiss biotech company Novimmune (IPO-NOVI.S), seen as a potential IPO candidate, said on Wednesday it has appointed former Actelion CFO Andrew J. Oakley as its new finance chief.

Oakley, a UK and Australian citizen who was CFO of Actelion for a decade, stepped down from the company last August to focus on other opportunities.

“The appointment of such an experienced public company CFO highlights our ambition to rapidly advance Novimmune’s corporate and business strategy,” Novimmune chairman Eduard Holdener said in a statement. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

