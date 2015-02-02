Australia's Federation Centres says buys Novion to create $8.5 blln giant

SYDNEY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Australian shopping centre giant Federation Centres Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to buy larger rival Novion Property Group for A$7.8 billion ($6.1 billion), creating the country’s third-largest shopping centre owner.

In a joint statement, the companies proposed a share swap deal which would give Novion shareholders 64 percent of the new A$11 billion company, which would have 102 shopping centres worth A$22 billion under management.

The companies said the boards agreed to the deal but it needs to be approved by Novion shareholders.