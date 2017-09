Nov 14 (Reuters) - Novita SA :

* Q3 revenue 23 million zlotys versus 23.5 million zlotys

* Q3 operating profit 3.2 million zlotys versus 3 million zlotys

* Q3 net profit 2.5 million zlotys versus 2.5 million zlotys

* Q3 EBITDA 4.8 million zlotys versus 4.5 million zlotys

* Sees 2014 operating profit, gross profit and net profit higher than in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: