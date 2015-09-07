Novo Banco completes sale of BESI to China's Haitong

LISBON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Novo Banco, the ‘good bank’ carved out Banco Espirito Santo, said on Monday it has completed the sale of its investment banking arm to China’s Haitong Securities.

Novo Banco agreed in December to sell investment banking unit BESI to Haitong for 379 million euros.

Portugal is currently in the process of selling Novo Banco, which has also attracted interest from Chinese buyers. The central bank is now preparing exclusive talks with Fosun International after failing to reach agreement on the sale with Anbang Insurance Group.

Novo Banco was created after a 4.9 billion euro bailout in August 2014. BES, then Portugal’s second-largest bank, collapsed under the weight of its founding family’s debts in the country’s biggest financial failure. (Reporting by Axel Bugge, editing by Louise Heavens)