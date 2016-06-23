Novo Banco launches tender offer on eight bonds

LONDON, June 23 (IFR) - Novo Banco has launched a discounted cash tender on eight bonds as it seeks to improve its capital position and improve future interest expenses.
The Portuguese bank is looking to buy back just up to 500m of the bonds, which have a face value of 2.39bn-equivalent, through an unmodified Dutch auction.
"Novo Banco's business plan for the medium-to-long term, which was developed on the basis of the restructuring plan focuses on restoring Novo Banco's profitability while continuing the orderly reduction of exposure to non-core assets," the bank said in a statement.
Deutsche Bank and Nomura are lead managing the offer which expires on June 29.
