Novo Banco launches tender offer on eight bonds

LONDON, June 23 (IFR) - Novo Banco has launched a discounted cash tender on eight bonds as it seeks to improve its capital position and improve future interest expenses.

The Portuguese bank is looking to buy back just up to 500m of the bonds, which have a face value of 2.39bn-equivalent, through an unmodified Dutch auction.

"Novo Banco's business plan for the medium-to-long term, which was developed on the basis of the restructuring plan focuses on restoring Novo Banco's profitability while continuing the orderly reduction of exposure to non-core assets," the bank said in a statement.

Deutsche Bank and Nomura are lead managing the offer which expires on June 29.