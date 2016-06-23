UPDATE 1-Novo Banco looks to boost capital with discounted senior tender

(Adds detail, reaction)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, June 23 (IFR) - Novo Banco is seeking to buy back up to 500m of senior debt, some of which is held by retail investors, at a discount to par as it looks to bolster its balance sheet.

The Portuguese bank has launched a discounted cash tender offer on eight euro and US dollar bonds, which have a face value of 2.39bn-equivalent, through an unmodified Dutch auction.

Banks bought billions of subordinated debt at discounted prices during the financial crisis as a way of bolstering their balance sheets but senior purchases below par are much more unusual.

"Novo Banco's business plan for the medium-to-long term, which was developed on the basis of the restructuring plan focuses on restoring Novo Banco's profitability while continuing the orderly reduction of exposure to non-core assets," the bank said in a statement.

The minimum purchase prices reflect a premium of about 1.5% to 2.5% above the market prices of the notes on June 22, it said.

The bonds' secondary prices have been under pressure due to concerns around the Portuguese economy, the status of Novo Banco as a bridge bank and its sale process, among other things.

The bank reminded investors that while the Bank of Portugal said the transfer of assets at the end of last year was "final and definitive", Novo Banco remained investors that they could be bailed in.

Analysts at BNP Paribas said it was a positive signal for Novo Banco as it looked to take advantage of the low cash price of its bonds to generate capital gains and reduce funding costs.

"It has been launched with the consent of the European authorities, who have agreed to reduce the amount of bail-inable securities outstanding," they wrote in a note.

"The timing of the offer is also interesting, in our view, as it coincides with the recapitalisation process of Caixa Geral, which the former Portuguese finance minister said yesterday could involve a combination with Novo Banco."

Deutsche Bank and Nomura are lead managing the offer which expires on June 29. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Sudip Roy)