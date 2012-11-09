FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo to start label talks with FDA on Tresiba soon
November 9, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Novo to start label talks with FDA on Tresiba soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk on Friday said it expected to start labelling discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its new long-acting insulin Tresiba shortly.

Late on Thursday, an advisory panel to the FDA voted to recommend approval of Tresiba, despite signals of possible cardiovascular risk.

Novo Nordisk Chief Science Officer Mads Krogsgaard said on an analyst call the company is prepared to provide all necessary research on Tresiba to the FDA. He did not provide any timeline for a possible approval.

Novo’s CEO said on the call that the commmercial potential of Tresiba depends on the U.S. label.

The panel’s recommendation rarely goes against the FDA’s final decision. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Shida Chayesteh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
