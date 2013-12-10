FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novo Nordisk confirms stock split Jan 2
December 10, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Novo Nordisk confirms stock split Jan 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk said in a statement on Tuesday:

* The trading unit of the Novo Nordisk B shares listed on the stock exchange in Copenhagen will be changed from 1 Danish crown to 0.20 crown.

* The ratio of B shares to ADR’s listed on NYSE will remain 1:1.

* These changes in trading units will take effect as of January 2 2014 for the Novo Nordisk B shares and as of January 9 2014 for the ADRs.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
